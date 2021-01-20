Biba reveals measures to help brokers in light of Supreme Court judgment

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched a number of initiatives to help brokers respond to the Supreme Court judgment in the business interruption test case, Insurance Age can reveal.

The trade body is set to host a webinar which will run through the judgment and what it means for brokers, and it will also be providing members with a package of guidance “very soon”.

“Biba members were concerned about the confusing press coverage and have had approaches from customers