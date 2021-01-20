Biba reveals measures to help brokers in light of Supreme Court judgment
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched a number of initiatives to help brokers respond to the Supreme Court judgment in the business interruption test case, Insurance Age can reveal.
The trade body is set to host a webinar which will run through the judgment and what it means for brokers, and it will also be providing members with a package of guidance “very soon”.
“Biba members were concerned about the confusing press coverage and have had approaches from customers
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Insurers urged to pay claims quickly following BI ruling
- Supreme Court rejects insurers' appeals in BI test case judgment
- BI test case: Brokers buried under avalanche as clients clamour to claim
- Analysis: Gaps in the market
- Blog: Why the BI ruling offers brokers the perfect opportunity to show their mettle
- Test case insurers promise action after Supreme Court defeat
- US giant, AssuredPartners, plans to double UK turnover as it hits M&A trail