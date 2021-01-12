Hardening market behind New Dawn Risk's UK move

The hardening market in specialty lines, including professional indemnity and D&O liability, is an opportunity for New Dawn Risk to partner with UK regional brokers, according to CEO Max Carter.

The Lloyd’s broker announced yesterday (11 January) that it has launched a new UK division which will provide liability and specialty solutions both direct and in partnership with regional brokers.

Carter told Insurance Age: “Our plan in the UK in working with UK regional brokers is to act as a