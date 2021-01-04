Ataraxia backs merger of Alan Stevenson Partnership and Seacombe Insurance Brokers

Peter Cullum-backed Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners (MVP) have jointly taken a minority stake in the combined business of Alan Stevenson Partnership and Seacombe Insurance Brokers.

Ataraxia explained that the merged broking business, which is based in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, is already in talks with another local broker about joining the firm.

The combined management team of Peter and Ian Stevenson from Alan Stevenson Partnership and Chris Hankey, Nick Dolan and David Howkins