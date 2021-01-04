Insurance Age

Ataraxia backs merger of Alan Stevenson Partnership and Seacombe Insurance Brokers

Jigsaw men
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Peter Cullum-backed Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners (MVP) have jointly taken a minority stake in the combined business of Alan Stevenson Partnership and Seacombe Insurance Brokers.

Ataraxia explained that the merged broking business, which is based in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, is already in talks with another local broker about joining the firm.

The combined management team of Peter and Ian Stevenson from Alan Stevenson Partnership and Chris Hankey, Nick Dolan and David Howkins

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Opinion: Bought By Many’s Charlotte Halkett on reasons to be positive about 2021
  2. Admiral sells Confused to Zoopla-owner for £508m plus accrued value
  3. European Commission to review $30bn Aon/WTW deal
  4. Partners& buys Focus Oxford Risk Management
  5. Brexit deal “no use” to brokers
  6. Aston Lark buys superyacht specialist broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: