CPC replies after Lockton denies fraud allegations

Combined Property Control (CPC) has slammed Lockton’s defence arguments, after the broker denied allegations of fraud.

Earlier this year, property investor Aubrey Weis, trading as CPC, filed legal proceedings against Lockton, accusing the broker of changing an insurance certificate, two settlement forms and faking some details on an email from Axa.

The case relates to a property claim after a fire at the Golden Triangle estate and CPC, along with another company partially owned by Weis, is