Premium Credit signs up another top 100 broker

Premium Credit has signed a three-year agreement to be One Sure’s exclusive provider of premium finance for personal lines.

The partnership is now live and Premium Credit said its onboarding team is supporting a “smooth handover and continuity of existing policies, which will be made easier by [its] current integration with their software house CDL”.

The deal represents its second major contract with a top 100 broker in recent months after Premium Choice moved away from Close Brothers Premium when it announced in July that it is exiting some broker relationships.

We’re pleased to provide our market-leading, tech-driven