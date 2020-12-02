Home insurance premiums continue slide as lockdown keeps criminals at bay

There are indications that home insurance premiums are following the downward trend in motor in the wake of national lockdowns, according to new research from Consumer Intelligence.

The research firm found that premiums had fallen by 0.9% since April, an acceleration of the 0.3% reduction tracked by Consumer Intelligence in September this year, resulting in an average premium cost of £150.

Burglars

The most likely cause, according to John Blevins, pricing expert at Consumer Intelligence, is a