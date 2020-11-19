Insurance Age

Ardonagh reveals 14.4% growth in adjusted Ebitda

David Ross
Ardonagh Group has reported a 14.4% rise in adjusted Ebitda to £165.2m for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.

Ebitda for the period was £121.9m, up from £88.2m in the same nine month period last year.

According to Ardonagh’s investor report, growth in adjusted Ebitda was driven by the acquisitions of Arachas and Bravo Group as well as organic growth.

Income also increased by 2.8% to £519.5m (9 months 2019: £505.4m). The business said this had been driven by M&A activity and underlying

