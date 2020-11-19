Daulby Read reveals deal-making plans

Daulby Read Insurance Brokers is looking to make more deals after it bought Townsends Insurance Brokers in Prestatyn, Wales, last week.

Peter Goddard, managing director at Daulby Read, told Insurance Age that the Chester-based broker’s plan was to “keep community broking going locally”.

He explained that the Townsends deal had been 18 months in the making, with the pandemic slowing down the process slightly.

According to Goddard, Townsends will keep its brand and its current office after the