Aston Lark buys two brokers from Risk Alliance Group

Aston Lark has bought Risk Alliance and Risk Alliance International for an undisclosed sum. The two brokers were previously owned by Risk Alliance Group, a subsidiary of Accelerant Holdings. The business stated that Risk Alliance is a schemes broker based in Bingley, West Yorkshire. It specialises in photographers, the leisure sector and non-standard household. Meanwhile, Belfast-based Risk Alliance International focuses on the haulage and logistics industries. GWP

The deal sees 14 staff

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]