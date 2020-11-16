Lloyd's to review the future of its underwriting room - report

Lloyd’s of London is to review the future of its underwriting room next year.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Lloyd’s chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said a consultation scheduled for next year could see the underwriting room scaled back to make way for a smaller area where some people meet in person and others appear digitally on screens.

The underwriting room is one of the last remaining financial markets where business is done face-to-face.

Change

Carnegie-Brown further stated that the