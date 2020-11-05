Insurance Age

Willis IRM expands into London as it launches Arden Insurance Brokers

london-aerial-2-compressed
Willis Insurance and Risk Management has launched a new London-based broker, Arden Insurance Brokers.

As part of the expansion, the family-owned business has hired Mark Hicks to lead the new broker.

Willis IRM noted that it expected its gross written premium, currently at £45m, grow to over £55m within the next twelve months as a result of the expansion.

In addition, Willis IRM has also appointed Jonathon de Mendonça as group market management and development director.

It detailed that de

