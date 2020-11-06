Broking success: Ian Pitt, general manager of Compare HGV

▶ How did Compare HGV Insurance come about?

Compare HGV Insurance is a trading style of One Sure Insurance in Stoke on Trent. One Sure’s managing director Chris Lear has an insatiable appetite to grow and diversify their portfolio and wrote a modest amount of haulage business but saw the need for a dedicated office that will focus purely on the haulage and fleet sector.

▶ What did you do and where did you work before?

I spent the last 20 years of my career at Towergate, where for the last few