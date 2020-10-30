SMEs cut back on insurance spend amid Covid-19 financial struggles

More than half of SMEs have cut back on important insurance covers to reduce costs as they struggle financially due to Covid-19, according to new research from Premium Credit.

The study found that 51% of small and medium-sized firms had stopped paying for a number of business insurance covers, including employers’ liability, business property cover, professional indemnity and cyber.

Business interruption

According to the index, nearly one in five (19%) of SMEs had stopped paying for business