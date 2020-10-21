Lockton denies fraud allegations in ongoing legal dispute

Lockton has denied allegations of fraud in an ongoing legal spat brought forward by property investor Aubrey Weis.

As previously reported, Weis-owned Combined Property Control accused Lockton of changing an insurance certificate, two settlement forms and faking some details on an email from Axa.

The case relates to a property claim from CPC following damage arising from a fire at its Golden Triangle estate in Widnes.

Weis, CPC and one of the property investor’s other companies, Elcombe