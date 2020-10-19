Polaris urges brokers to get involved with setting standards

Feedback from brokers is “particularly helpful” when developing industry standards, according to Steve Waller, standards manager at Polaris.

Last week, the industry-owned body issued a call for brokers to get involved in the development of common question sets to enable the industry to continue to innovate and improve the range of e-trade products.

Waller explained that input from brokers helps the organisation make sure that the standards actually work in the market.

“Insurers want as much