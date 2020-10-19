Polaris urges brokers to get involved with setting standards
Feedback from brokers is “particularly helpful” when developing industry standards, according to Steve Waller, standards manager at Polaris.
Last week, the industry-owned body issued a call for brokers to get involved in the development of common question sets to enable the industry to continue to innovate and improve the range of e-trade products.
Waller explained that input from brokers helps the organisation make sure that the standards actually work in the market.
“Insurers want as much
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: The rising business case for electric fleets
- Blog: The hardening high risk liability market and how brokers can help
- Video: Adapting and thriving amid Covid-19
- Video: Do brokers remain optimistic following the Covid-19 breakout?
- Clear Group 2019 results highlight growth
- Blog: Diversity and inclusion
- In Person: Andrew and Richard Bartlett