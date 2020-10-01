SEIB buys Colchester-based WRS Insurance Brokers
SEIB Insurance Brokers has bought Colchester-based WRS Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
The business stated that WRS will continue to operate from its Colchester office and under the management of its former director, Chris Chapman, following the deal.
SEIB explained it will retain all of the current staff members. WRS specialises in the social welfare sector and also provides business and property insurance.
According to the broker, WRS does business from an “ethical standpoint” and
