GRP makes first Irish deal
Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought a majority stake in Irish commercial broker, Crotty Insurance Brokers.
This is GRP’s first purchase in the Republic of Ireland and the business explained that Crotty’s Dublin offices will become the group’s Irish hub.
GRP further revealed that is intends to make more deals in Ireland.
Crotty Insurance, which was founded by Finbarr Crotty in 1994, provides insurance solutions across a broad range of sectors.
The current management team, including Crotty
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed
- High Court finds in favour of small businesses and the FCA on majority of issues in BI case
- BI ruling welcome news for policyholders but result differs by wordings
- Test case insurers respond to High Court BI judgment
- Kingfisher issues legal proceedings against Fresh sellers
- Biba urges industry to be mindful of its reputation after BI judgment
- Broker NDML pledges to “continue to fight” for QBE clients after judgment