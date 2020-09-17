GRP makes first Irish deal

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought a majority stake in Irish commercial broker, Crotty Insurance Brokers.

This is GRP’s first purchase in the Republic of Ireland and the business explained that Crotty’s Dublin offices will become the group’s Irish hub.

GRP further revealed that is intends to make more deals in Ireland.

Crotty Insurance, which was founded by Finbarr Crotty in 1994, provides insurance solutions across a broad range of sectors.

The current management team, including Crotty