Broker NDML pledges to “continue to fight” for QBE clients after judgment
Hospitality broker NDML and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have stated they are “both pleased and frustrated” at the judgment in the Financial Conduct Authority’s business interruption test case.
The High Court said earlier today it had found in favour of small businesses and the FCA on many of the issues in the case.
However, NDML has described the verdict as “mixed”, stating that Hiscox claims have been recognised as legitimate, while the QBE result is “still unclear”.
The
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed
- High Court finds in favour of small businesses and the FCA on majority of issues in BI case
- Kingfisher issues legal proceedings against Fresh sellers
- Vantage reveals 130 job cuts as it rebrands as Kingfisher following restructure
- The Society of Insurance Broking pledges to support broker recovery from Covid-19 impact
- CII calls on sector to act now to avoid future FCA test cases
- Blog: Everything you were afraid to ask about algorithms