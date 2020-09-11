Legal spat between Jelf and DRP continues

David Roberts & Partners has denied client and team poaching claims made by Jelf in an ongoing case in the High Court.

Jelf, now rebranded as Marsh Commercial, filed a claim with the court in February, stating that the defendants had participated in a “concerted, unlawful attack” on Jelf’s business, causing loss and damage, with calculated losses totalling over £1.2m.

The defendants in the case are David Roberts & Partners (Insurance Brokers), David Roberts & Partners (York) and three