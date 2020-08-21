Abbey Autoline hits acquisition trail after rebrand

Abbey Autoline is set to make acquisitions following its recent rebrand, according to managing director, Julie Gibbons.

Gibbons told Insurance Age that the business, which is based in Northern Ireland, is looking to make deals on both sides of the border as well as in the rest of Great Britain.

“We would like to add to the business in a sustainable way, so we’d be interested in commercial brokers and even commercial and personal lines brokers, something that would fit with us culturally and