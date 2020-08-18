FCA warns of Saga Services clone

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has yesterday (17 August) issued a warning about a clone of Saga Services Limited.

Saga Services includes Saga’s insurance business, as well as its travel and personal finance businesses.

The regulator stated that the clone firm has been giving out details of the authorised company as part of its tactics to scam people in the UK.

The warning listed a phone number and an email address used by the fraudsters. The email address suggests that the scammers are