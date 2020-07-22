S&G Risk Solutions buys BLW Insurance Brokers

The deal is S&G's first after it was formed in March 2020 with the aim to support smaller brokers.

S&G Risk Solutions has bought Lloyd’s coverholder BLW Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

BLW was founded in 1971 and according to S&G it trades with regional brokers and direct clients, with capacity both in Lloyd’s and London composite markets.

Brett Sainty and Mark Greenwood, owners of S&G, will lead the business after the completion of the deal, with David Wild remaining as non-executive chairman of BLW and as a consultant to the business.

Sainty takes on the role of chief executive officer and Greenwood becomes chief financial officer.

In its latest set of financial results for the year ended 30 September 2019, published on Companies House, BLW stated it had six employees.

According to LinkedIn, Sainty joined BLW as a director in September 2019, while Greenwood became a non-executive director in January 2020.

Model

In March this year, they launched S&G Risk Solutions. The business stated that it looks to support smaller independent brokers, who “offer something different to the usual consolidator model”.

Sainty and Greenwood previously worked together at Property Insurance Initiatives, which was bought by Stackhouse Poland in December 2018, shortly before Stackhouse Poland sold to Gallagher.

Sainty commented: “We have very exciting plans for the business and place great value on the expertise and brand of BLW. It is a brand that clients, brokers and insurers have come to trust, and it is hugely important to us that this is maintained.

“We believe the hardening market provides a very clear need for a truly independent Lloyd’s Coverholder, who can react quickly and effectively to the placement of challenging and non-standard risks, and has a deeper understanding of schemes and affinity products and relationships.”

Greenwood added: “BLW and S&G are able to add value to independent brokers through its ability to manage its processes, reporting and systems in a modern way, whilst not losing the entrepreneurial zeal which made the business what it is.

“We see an opportunity to support independent brokers and have a clear plan for organic growth within BLW.”

