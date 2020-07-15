Jensten Group buys PI broker in second lockdown deal

HTC Associates, based in Derbyshire, brings around £5m in GWP to Jensten.

Jensten Group has bought 100% of the share capital of HTC Associates for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which follows Jensten’s purchase of Senior Wright earlier this month, has received regulatory approval and is expected to complete at the end of July 2020.

Derbyshire-based HTC was established in 2004 and specialises in professional indemnity insurance. It brings around £5m in gross written premium (GWP) to the Jensten portfolio.

Jensten explained that HTC will continue to function as a standalone brand within its Retail division.

Team

All ten members of the team, including directors David Tucker and Justin Conroy, will stay with the business following completion, and Conroy will remain in his role as general manager.

Last week, Jensten announced that group chief executive officer Bob Darling is set to step down on 5 August. He will be succeeded by Cega Group CEO Alistair Hardie.

In an interview with Insurance Age earlier this month, Jensten’s wholesale MD Simon Taylor said the firm’s strategy and ambition to control £500m in GWP had not been stifled by the coronavirus.

The business, which rebranded from Coversure in February 2019, has been backed by private equity firm Livingbridge since it completed a management buyout led by Darling in 2018.

Evolution

Commenting on the new deal, Darling said: “Coming quickly on the back of our recent acquisition of Senior Wright, I am delighted to announce this exciting acquisition which marks another important step in the evolution of the Jensten Group and our commitment to our buy and build strategy.

“Entrepreneurial spirit, drive and determination were evident from the very early stages of our dialogue with David and Justin. HTC has a great track record for delivering innovative solutions for clients which will be a strong complement to the Jensten Retail offering.”

HTC director, David Tucker added: “Having started in insurance at the age of 18, it has been a source of pleasure and pride to build HTC into a successful brokerage. I look forward to the next phase of that success in conjunction with Jensten who clearly understand and value the way we work and the high expectations we set for ourselves in serving our clients.

“The fit of culture and values was apparent from an early stage of the process. There are great things ahead for HTC and Jensten and we are proud to become part of the Jensten family of companies.”

