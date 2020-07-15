Ardonagh completes £2bn debt raise and deals for Bravo Group and Arachas

The move, announced in June, brings Broker Network back into the fold as Ardonagh confirms £300m war chest to fund future deals.

The Ardonagh Group has completed its £2bn debt raise along with the purchases of Broker Network-owner Bravo Group and Irish broker Arachas for a combined value of over £550m.

The business stated that it has raised £1.575bn through a unitranche facility and £400m through senior PIK [payment-in-kind] toggle notes.

It also confirmed that it now has access to a £300m war chest to fund future growth plans.

The move was first announced in June, and both the unitranche facility and the capital expenditure facility are being provided by blue chip international investors including Ares Management Corporation, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, HPS Investment Partners, KKR, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P and Owl Rock Capital.

Deals

Bravo Group comprises Ethos Broking and Compass as well as Broker Network, which Ardonagh, then Towergate, sold to HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners in 2016.

According to Ardonagh, Bravo placed approximately £2.6bn of GWP, both directly through Ethos and indirectly through its networks last year.

In addition, the business highlighted that its deal to buy Arachas will give it a retail presence in the European Union after Brexit.

At the time of the refinancing announcement, Ardonagh chief executive officer David Ross commented: “The scale of this transaction and the blue-chip investors that have supported are a strong endorsement of everything the company has worked towards for the last three years.

“These international investors have backed our ambitions and are supporting our strategy after months of conversations spanning a period of unprecedented global volatility. We believe that this transaction gives us the right capital structure and additional financial firepower to take the company forward, never forgetting our independence and culture.”

Response

The market has responded positively to the move, which according to commentators takes Ardonagh the next step in its journey to rise from the almost ashes of Towergate.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Competition and Markets Authority had launched an investigation into Ardonagh’s £26m deal to buy Bennetts Motorcycling Services from Saga.

Ardonagh also owns motorcycle broker Carole Nash, which it bought in 2017, as well as Footman James, which specialises in classic motorcycles.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.