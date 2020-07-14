PIB buys Stockton-based UKinsuranceNET

Deal is PIB's 30th as the consolidator confirms it has several more in the pipeline.

PIB Group has bought insurance website UKinsuranceNET for an undisclosed sum.

This is the consolidator’s 30th deal and follows its purchase of Marx Re-Insurance Brokers in Germany last month.

UKinsuranceNET, which is the trading name for Internet Insurance Services UK, was established in 2001 and is based in Stockton on Tees.

Landlord

PIB explained that the business started out as an independent broker offering products for landlords’ insurance and other protection products.

It now specialises in providing insurance products for residential and commercial property owners including landlords, multi-occupancy homes, Airbnb, unoccupied property, holiday homes and properties undergoing renovation.

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group, stated that UKinsuranceNET is a “great fit” for PIB because of its specialist focus and online capabilities.

He continued: “They are a fantastic business which will further strengthen our property portfolio. I have also been particularly impressed by their continued growth in the last few months despite the challenges of the current climate, and I look forward to seeing further success with PIB’s investment and support.”

Staff

UKinsuranceNET has 51 staff, and PIB explained that following the completion of the deal, all employees will remain with the firm.

The broker will be led by managing director, Suzanne Eeles, with founder and previous MD Steve Bradley providing support on a consultancy basis.

Eeles commented: “After 20 years as a successful independent broker, we wanted to push ourselves to the next stage.

“We are very excited to be joining PIB Group with a clear focus to accelerate long term sustainable growth.”

She continued: “Our main focus will be on continued growth and as part of PIB we also remain committed to our current distribution channels, and the range of products we currently offer to our customers.”

Deals

PIB noted that it expects to close a number of more deals this year as part of its ten-year growth plan.

The group recently rebranded twelve of its businesses, including Cooke & Mason, Lorica, Wilby and Cobra Insurance Brokers, as PIB Insurance Brokers.

McManus added: “We have several acquisitions in due diligence at the moment, and we are working hard to understand the impact of the coronavirus on these businesses, and undertaking all the normal diligence work to make sure that we’re protected.

“Interestingly, the pandemic is also producing a pipeline of new deals as we’ve been contacted by people who want to sell their business and that may provide an opportunity for us. We’re a buy and build model, so we’ll continue to focus on acquisitions as much as we can.”

