Biba says members are taking action to tackle dual pricing

A report from the trade body shows brokers are engaging with its Guiding Principles and Action Points to address dual pricing practices in the home and motor insurance sectors.

Brokers are taking action on dual pricing and working in the best interest of long-standing customers, according to a survey by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).

In May 2018, Biba and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) launched a set of Guiding Principles and Action Points (GPAP) to address market issues that lead to excessive differences between new customer and renewal premiums in motor and home insurance.

In a report published today (10 July), Biba said it had conducted a survey of members in the home and motor insurance sectors, which revealed brokers are “highly engaged with GPAPs”.

According to Biba, brokers have also reported that many insurers have put premium capping systems in place, which has ended some dual pricing approaches.

Findings

It detailed that the key findings from the survey were:

There is an 89% level of awareness of GPAP s and most brokers welcome them.

s and most brokers welcome them. Brokers reported that insurers had made ‘great strides’ to bring new business and renewal pricing into line.

Insurers are amenable to approaches by brokers to negotiate changes to offered renewal premiums for longstanding customers on individual cases.

The vast majority of brokers either re-broke every year irrespective of price change or if there has been an increase in the premium (for home and motor insurance).

Systems brokers have adopted to implement GPAP s are often aimed at more vulnerable customers. One respondent explained how it closely monitored the premiums of those aged more than 75 years.

s are often aimed at more vulnerable customers. One respondent explained how it closely monitored the premiums of those aged more than 75 years. Brokers reported that system-generated renewal prices were monitored for increases and underwriters contacted about premium levels where appropriate.

Steve White, Biba CEO, commented: “Our members have embraced GPAPs and this is benefiting home and motor customers. In light of the success of this voluntary action by both brokers and insurers it is clear that the Financial Conduct Authority needs to note the positive impact of GPAPs.

“Brokers offer a holistic approach to their clients’ insurances considering the breadth of cover under a policy and the claims-paying history of the insurer before considering whether switching to obtain a financial saving is in the customer’s best interests. This care negates the need for auto switching which might instead cause customer harm.”

He continued: “All customers are different and sometimes the safety net offered by an auto renewal process ensures continuance of motor insurance, required by law or home buildings insurance often necessary under a mortgage and the practice should be allowed to continue albeit on an opt-in basis.”

Biba stated that it will continue to work with the ABI and the FCA to ensure good outcomes for long-standing customers.

The ABI has also launched a report today, stating that its members have implemented the GPAPs successfully and that this is having a positive impact for some individuals.

Regulator

Last October the FCA slammed the home and motor insurance markets for not working well for all consumers, as it published its general insurance pricing practices interim report.

The regulator stated that it was considering a ban on dual pricing. The final report was scheduled to be published in June, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FCA’s market study into GI pricing was launched in October 2018 after charity Citizens Advice issued a super-complaint about loyalty pricing to the Competitions and Markets Authority.

In the interim report, the watchdog admitted that the insurance sector had taken some steps to address concerns about pricing practices and pointed to the GPAPs launched by Biba and the ABI as an example of this.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.