Insurance Age

WTW reveals 6% organic growth in broking for 2025

raining-dollars

WTW has reported 6% organic growth in its risk and broking division last year, down from 8% in 2024 and 10% in 2023.

The unit’s revenue rose year-on-year to $4.33bn (£3.16bn) from $4.04bn, with the overall uplift of 7% aided by 1% positive currency movement.

Across the group, also including its health, wealth and career arm, revenue dropped by 2% to $9.71bn. This was driven by the sale of direct-to-consumer insurance distribution business Tranzact which went through on 2 January 2025.

On an organic basis revenue rose 5%.

