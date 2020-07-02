FSCS "standing ready" to deal with customer impact from Gefion

COO Jimmy Barber discusses Gefion's solvent run-off, previous insurer failures including Alpha and Enterprise, and why he believes brokers are integral to the Scheme.

Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), has stated that the organisation is not expecting to have to step in to help policyholders of Gefion.

The unrated Danish provider went into solvent liquidation earlier this week after the Danish Financial Services Authority withdrew its insurance license.

“We wouldn’t necessarily get involved in a solvent run-off, but we would protect the UK business if the situation were to change in terms of their ability to run it off effectively,” Barber told Insurance Age.

Solvency

He added: “The aim for everyone concerned in a solvent run-off is to continue to run off the policies and deal with the claims.

“But if that situation changes we are standing ready to deal with any customer impact from Gefion.”

Prior to its liquidation, Gefion had struggled with solvency issues for a long time, and the Danish regulator had previously ordered it to stop writing new business.

Barber added: “The brokers who have placed business through Gefion have been very proactive in how they’ve been managing their customers. That’s probably put them in as good a position as they can be.”

As an example, Bollington cut ties with Gefion in February this year.

Failures

In the last few years, FSCS has dealt with the fall-out from a number of insurer collapses, including Danish provider Alpha, Gibraltar-based Enterprise Insurance and Gable Insurance in Liechtenstein.

Last December, it revealed that it had paid out a total of £276m in compensation to customers of those three failed providers.

According to Barber, the organisation’s role is to work with the insolvency practitioner that takes over the insurance company, the home state regulator and the brokers who often hold the information on customers.

The Scheme helps customers get compensation in the event that a financial services firm fails, and Barber explained that when insurance policies are cancelled it either pays customers back for the unexpired premium or it transfers the policy to a new provider.

“For both of those, brokers are integral to the process,” he stated.

“The brokers help us both in terms of identifying a new carrier, but also we need the data on their customers in order for us to either return their premiums or transfer their cover.”

He encouraged brokers to inform their clients that insurance policies are protected by FSCS, stating that FSCS research had shown that customers felt “reassured rather than scared off” by it.

Brokers

But Barber also urged brokers to step up to the plate when it comes to keeping records of clients, noting that a lot of policyholders who are buying through a broker do not know who their insurer is.

In his view, the quality of data has “generally been quite poor” over the last few years.

“There have been some fantastic brokers that have done an amazing job of knowing their customers and proactively helping us find new cover for their customers,” he continued.

“But equally, on Enterprise, there were brokers who had sub-broked the business out and didn’t have the information themselves.

“We were ready to pay claims, but it took some of them over two years to give us the information on who their customers were so we could give them money.”

Alpha

Another challenge the FSCS has faced in the last couple of years was around Alpha’s latent defect customers.

Last August, the Scheme announced it would compensate policyholders, following the collapse of a proposed deal arranged by BCR Legal Group to provide replacement cover for Alpha’s 10-year latent defect/structural damage insurance policies.

“The broker worked very hard to find a market for that but couldn’t at the prices that the policies were valued at,” Barber noted.

He added: “We ended up having to pay back the premium to customers, which was not the best outcome in the sense that they had waited for a long time and when they got a check back that wasn’t enough to buy a new policy.”

However, he argued that the vast majority of customers do get like-for-like cover, adding: “In the last few years we’ve transferred a couple of hundred thousand policies every year.”

Coronavirus

Barber declined to predict whether more insurance firms would collapse in the wake of the current coronavirus crisis.

But he added that FSCS was focusing on making sure it would be prepared to handle a potential uptick in claims.

“The UK insurance market is very well capitalised and resilient to shocks so from our perspective it’s too early to say with any certainty,” he concluded.

