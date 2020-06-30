Aon to repay 20% pay cuts

Broker backtracks after 70% of employees were forced to take reductions in pay due to the coronavirus crisis.

Aon has retracted on its previous decision to temporarily cut salaries across the business by 20% in response to the current pandemic.

In a statement published today (30 June), the business promised that it would repay staff in full, plus 5% of the withheld amount.

This follows a filing on 27 April, where the broking giant explained that around 70% of its staff would be expected to take a temporary 20% pay cut, as it pledged that it would not make any redundancies due to Covid-19.

In today’s statement, Aon noted that it is now “confident” that temporary salary reductions are no longer necessary.

Reductions

However, named executive officers, including CEO Greg Case, CFO Christa Davies, co-president Eric Andersen, chief operating officer John Bruno and chief innovation officer Tony Goland, will still see their salaries reduced by 50% and a 50% reduction in cash compensation for the board will also remain in place.

The company noted that any new acquisition activity, as well as share buyback, is still paused.

Aon gave three reasons for its decision, including that the “expected likelihood of worst-case macroeconomic scenarios has decreased significantly”, despite global GDP and unemployment trends remaining negative.

In addition, Aon argued that the “resilience of the core business has been demonstrated”.

The third reason given was that the company believed that its strategy had proven “as effective in this challenge as it has been during more positive times”.

Aon further detailed that it expects to accrue the expense for salary repayments in the second quarter and pay employees back in the third quarter.

