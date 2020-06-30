GRP moves into health insurance sector with new deal

Towcester-based broker Premier Choice Healthcare becomes consolidator's healthcare hub.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought healthcare broker Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) for an undisclosed sum.

This is GRP’s first deal since Searchlight took a majority stake in the group earlier this month and sees the business expand into the health insurance sector.

Following completion PCH will become GRP’s healthcare hub and Stephen Ross, head of M&A at GRP, stated that the consolidator is now looking to buy more healthcare businesses and portfolios.

Opportunity

He added: “We believe that there is significant M&A opportunity in the healthcare market. We are keen to mirror the acquisition success we have had in the UK regional general insurance market.

“With Searchlight’s support and their significant capital backing, we intend to rapidly grow our market footprint and have already developed a strong pipeline of transactions.”

PHC was founded in 1996 and controls around £60m of gross written premium. The broker, which provides risk and protection products for SMEs and individuals, is based in Towcester and has 25 employees.

According to GRP, PCH managing director, Claire Ginnelly, will continue to lead the business once the deal has gone through, with Teresa Ostle as operations director.

Richard Holden will join the business as PCH’s commercial director.

Growth

Ginnelly commented: “After 25 years as a successful independent, we wanted to push ourselves to the next stage of growth, and are very excited to be joining GRP as the healthcare hub with a clear brief to accelerate the healthcare operation.

“We were impressed by the resources that GRP can make available to us for acquisitions, and our reach will grow exponentially by developing our links with the other hubs in GRP’s retail division.”

She added: “Our focus will be on growing our business organically and by acquisition. As part of GRP, we remain committed to our current distribution channels and the range of products we advise on.”

Trajectory

Earlier this month, GRP group chief executive officer Mike Bruce told Insurance Age that the business was set to make a number of new deals within weeks and confirmed that it would branch into new product lines.

Commenting on the new deal, Bruce said: “I am delighted to welcome Claire, Teresa, Richard and all the PCH team to GRP, especially as it is our first deal in the healthcare sector.

“It signposts our intention to accelerate our growth trajectory following the Searchlight investment, and we look forward to rapidly develop in this sector.”

