Marsh reveals sport, entertainment and media industry group

Group launched in response to Covid-19 impact on SEM sector and will be led by Richard Tolley, deputy leader, global sports and events.

Marsh has launched a dedicated sport, entertainment and media (SEM) industry group in the UK and Ireland to support the sector, which has been heavily hit by Covid-19.

The broker stated that the group, led by Richard Tolley, brings together over 60 client management, technical, placement and risk management specialists from across the business.

It aims to support Marsh’s SEM industry clients – from SMEs to global corporations – in mitigating the risks they face.

Leadership

Tolley takes overall leadership for the development of Marsh’s proposition for SEM organisations in the UK and Ireland, and joins its Industry leadership team.

He joined Marsh in 1995 and the business explained that he will also remain in his position as deputy leader, global sports and events. He reports to Charles Beresford-Davies, head of industries, UK & Ireland.

In addition, Edel Ryan has been appointed as head of strategic business development for the group.

She was previously head of media and entertainment at JLT Specialty, and has spent her carer focusing on finding creative risk transfer solutions for content producers, media organisations, live entertainment, and sporting events.

Marsh noted that Ryan will deliver the group’s collective expertise and evolving dedicated client solutions.

Steve McGuinness, who was previously managing director of Bluefin Sport becomes head of sport, UK & Ireland, within the group.

The broker said McGuinness has over 30 years’ insurance broking experience and is one of the founder members of The British Association for Sport and Law.

He will continue to be responsible for the management of the Bluefin Sport team.

Challenge

Beresford-Davies commented: “The impact of Covid-19 on the sports, entertainment and media industries clearly presents great challenges for our clients.

“The formation of Marsh’s SEM industry team will play a key role in expanding the support and breadth of expertise we can offer our clients as we work through this crisis and beyond.”

Tolley added: “The health and wellbeing of staff and the return to the workplace are just some of the issues associated with Covid-19 and one of the many increasingly complex risks that sports, entertainment and media organisations now face.

“I look forward to leading the industry group, providing solutions that enable our SEM clients to adapt and thrive in this rapidly evolving risk landscape.”

