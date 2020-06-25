Marsh reveals sport, entertainment and media industry group
Group launched in response to Covid-19 impact on SEM sector and will be led by Richard Tolley, deputy leader, global sports and events.
Marsh has launched a dedicated sport, entertainment and media (SEM) industry group in the UK and Ireland to support the sector, which has been heavily hit by Covid-19.
The broker stated that the group, led by Richard Tolley, brings together over 60 client management, technical, placement and risk management specialists from across the business.
It aims to support Marsh’s SEM industry clients – from SMEs to global corporations – in mitigating the risks they face.
Leadership
Tolley takes overall leadership for the development of Marsh’s proposition for SEM organisations in the UK and Ireland, and joins its Industry leadership team.
He joined Marsh in 1995 and the business explained that he will also remain in his position as deputy leader, global sports and events. He reports to Charles Beresford-Davies, head of industries, UK & Ireland.
In addition, Edel Ryan has been appointed as head of strategic business development for the group.
She was previously head of media and entertainment at JLT Specialty, and has spent her carer focusing on finding creative risk transfer solutions for content producers, media organisations, live entertainment, and sporting events.
Marsh noted that Ryan will deliver the group’s collective expertise and evolving dedicated client solutions.
Steve McGuinness, who was previously managing director of Bluefin Sport becomes head of sport, UK & Ireland, within the group.
The broker said McGuinness has over 30 years’ insurance broking experience and is one of the founder members of The British Association for Sport and Law.
He will continue to be responsible for the management of the Bluefin Sport team.
Challenge
Beresford-Davies commented: “The impact of Covid-19 on the sports, entertainment and media industries clearly presents great challenges for our clients.
“The formation of Marsh’s SEM industry team will play a key role in expanding the support and breadth of expertise we can offer our clients as we work through this crisis and beyond.”
Tolley added: “The health and wellbeing of staff and the return to the workplace are just some of the issues associated with Covid-19 and one of the many increasingly complex risks that sports, entertainment and media organisations now face.
“I look forward to leading the industry group, providing solutions that enable our SEM clients to adapt and thrive in this rapidly evolving risk landscape.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ardonagh buys Broker Network-owner Bravo Group
- Insurers lock horns with FCA in BI test case defences
- Marsh bites back as RSA alleges it is on the hook for wording in FCA BI test case
- Hiscox Action Group attempts to join FCA BI test case
- The Blog Spot: Ardonagh and Broker Network - will this lockdown family reunion have a happy ending?
- UK General returns to Primary Group
- Praise for Ardonagh’s Broker Network move but Fitch downgrades