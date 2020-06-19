UK Broker Awards: Shortlist revealed
The event received more entries than ever before as Insurance Age celebrates the best in broking.
As the insurance sector works to overcome the challenges of Covid-19 Insurance Age is pleased to reveal the shortlist of potential winners after an intensive judging day by a panel of experts.
This year we received the highest number of submissions in the history of the ceremony with quality, innovation and service coming to the fore. It shows just how resilient and adaptable the broking sector is.
The shortlist is below and can also be viewed here:
- Diversity & Inclusion Award – FSB Insurance Service, Lockyers, Shepherd Compello
- The Covid-19 Response Award – Brightside, Lockyers, Marsh Commercial, Ross Insurance Group, SEIB, Sutton Winson
- Marketing & Customer Engagement – Aon, Avanti, Tempcover, SEIB
- The Claims Team Award - Clegg Gifford, SEIB Insurance Brokers, Smart-Cover, Thomas Carroll
- The Customer Service Award – All Clear, Brightside, Caravanguard, FSB, SEIB, Tempcover
- The Start-Up Award – Coversure Castle Donington, FSB, GS London Markets (Mediguard), Raw Material Cover
- Training Award – Lifesure, Park Insurance, The Plan Group, PIB Insurance, TH March & Co, Tysers
- The Digital Broker Award - Arnold Clarke, Carrot Insurance, Smart Sure, Tempcover
- Schemes Broker of the Year - Bartlett Group, Darwin Clayton, Park Insurance Services, PJ Hayman, Towergate Insurance Brokers, Voyager Insurance Services
- Young Broker of the Year Award – Angus Carnegie-Brown - McGill & Partners, Freddie Trusselle - McGill & Partners, George Johnson - Aon, James Noble -MyFirstUK, Kieran Molloy – PIUA
- Personal Lines Broker of the Year – Assist Insurance Services, Atlanta Group, Caravanguard, Lifesure, Staysure, Vizion
- Commercial Lines Broker of the Year – Bartlett Group, Clear Insurance Management, Darwin Clayton, Digital Risks, FSB, GRP Group, Luker Rowe, PIB
Judges have also selected winners for Network of the Year, Achievement Award, Personality Award and Broker of the Year.
Ceremony
Despite the uncertainty, we have had unexpectedly high demand from brokers to attend the event which we very much welcome.
However, despite working tirelessly with the venue, the home of the UKBA for so many years, we did not feel we could adequately cater for all the guests and maintain social distancing guidelines at the level of quality the UKBA normally offers.
The safety of our guests, sponsors, and staff is our priority so we have made the tough decision to hold the 2020 UKBA online.
The virtual ceremony will take place on the Insurance Age website on September 11 at 12pm and will be hosted on a state of the art platform.
Please do join us to celebrate the successes of the UK broker sector in an unprecedented year.
