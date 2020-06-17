PIB culls top brands in its commercial specialty businesses

Move sees brokers including Cooke & Mason, DE Ford, Franklands, Lorica, Wilby and Cobra Insurance Brokers unite under the PIB Insurance Brokers brand.

PIB Group has revealed it is rebranding twelve of its businesses to trade as PIB Insurance Brokers.

The affected businesses all sit within its Specialty division, which includes brokers that specialise in commercial lines, supported by in-house claims handling and a risk management team.

The move will see Cooke & Mason, DE Ford, Franklands, Lorica, PIB Private Clients, PIB SME Insurance, QPI, Wilby (including Websters Insurance Brokers), WW Group, BKG West and Cobra Insurance Brokers names culled.

The will, going forward, sit under the PIB IB brand.

The Specialty division is comprised of around 500 people across thirty branches nationally. PIB explained that its existing teams and contact details will stay the same.

PIB IB was formed in 2015 as the original company of PIB Group, and specialises in areas extending across professions, property, construction, transportation and trade credit.

The business explained that as PIB Group has rapidly grown through acquisitions, the multitude of brands working alongside PIB IB had become increasingly complex.

Simplification

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group, commented: “Simplifying the structure of our specialist businesses is an important step that will further strengthen the PIB Insurance Brokers brand and reinforce how we place collaboration at the heart of everything we do.

“All our businesses within the Specialty division have made an important contribution to our success today, and bringing them together to trade as one is a natural phase in our evolution so that clients can enjoy easier access to our extensive offering and expertise.”

According to PIB, the rebrand is on track to complete in the last quarter of 2020, and specialisms within the PIB IB offering will grow to include real estate, leisure, construction, haulage and charities as a result.

It added that the move will also complement the existing PIB Risk Management and PIB Employee Benefits businesses with the aim to present a unified approach, and strength as a collective.

Heritage

Steve Redgwell, CEO for PIB’s Specialty division, commented: “It’s exciting to see our Specialty division continue to evolve and grow in brand strength.

“We are proud of the heritage and achievements that have made our businesses successful today, and whose values are shared and aligned to PIB Insurance Brokers which will be our dominant brand.”

He concluded: “We will continue to put our clients at the forefront of our thinking in everything we do, maintaining local professional service, while celebrating and building on our specialisms as well as developing and growing our people.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.