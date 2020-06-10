TotusRe seeks proactive reinsurance solution for catastrophic risks

Founders James York and Liz Foster say collective is "complementary" to Pandemic Re with membership spanning global and regional brokers.

Open collective TotusRe was launched with the goal to proactively find an insurance solution to catastrophic pan-economic events including future pandemics, according to founders Liz Foster and James York.

While the group was founded in response to the current Covid-19 crisis, York highlighted that the pandemic is just one of many perils listed on the National Risk Register and that TotusRe is looking for a wider solution.

He commented: “The pandemic has revealed that the government is the ‘underwriter of last resort’.

“If you think about that through the lens of how solvency is such a key feature for the market it seems bizarre that we don’t reserve better and have these structures in place for unknown and known risks.”

Levels

The idea is to create an extra level of reinsurance that sits between reinsurers such as Pool Re or Flood Re and the government.

York,founder of ‘insurtech’ Worry + Peace, added: “What we’re suggesting is that the supply chain would feature a buyer, a broker, an insurer, a reinsurer that is cell-based for that particular peril, and then a reinsurer that sits above that and takes the excessive loss when they run out of solvency and then the government. That allows for a bit more reserving.”

Foster, who leads the Society of Insurance Broking, added that the idea is to plug a gap in the market and stopping the insurance industry from “reinventing the wheel or being reactive when there’s a catastrophe situation”.

“Businesses wouldn’t be wondering whether their policy wording is going to react because the risks will have a single wording and a claims solution created so that money feeds back more quickly and cover continues beyond the losses,” she continued.

Pandemic Re

In April, Convex chairman and CEO Stephen Catlin launched a steering group made up of UK insurance industry leaders which aims to ensure that the industry can better respond to pandemics going forward.

Last week the group announced the formation of a project committee and six working groups.

Asked what TotusRe is trying to do differently, York said: “Stephen and his team are looking at Pandemic Re which is a specific response to a very real need to identify the insurance gap at society level for this specific peril.

“What we’re looking to grow in terms of understanding with TotusRe is that this is just one of many perils.”

He added that in his view the two groups are “complementary in nature”.

Brokers

The collective currently has 30 members and ten more have applied to join in the last few days. Members include brokers and people involved in risk management.

“We’re very happy that we have more numbers joining the TotusRe collective than we ever imagined, that we’ve got conversations going in some good corners,” Foster noted.

She added: “What we’ve got to do now is to persuade the Treasury and the Chancellor to get behind this so that we can create this meaningful piece of work.”

According to Foster, a lot of members are brokers with membership spanning the global broking market as well as regional players in the UK.

“Brokers are at the coalface with clients who have bought policies with their advice and now aren’t seeing a delivery on that policy wording,” she continued.

“They all want to create a solution that will be acceptable to those that buy insurance but at the same time satisfy the needs of the supply chain.”

