Ethos partner Bennett Christmas buys energy broker

Deal is broker's second since becoming an Ethos Broking partner last August.

Bennett Christmas has purchased Warwickshire-based independent broker, Offshore and Marine Insurance Services (OMIS).

This is the broker’s first move into the energy sector and its second deal since becoming Ethos Broking’s ninth regional powerhouse in August 2019.

It follows its purchase of AK Business Services’ book of client insurance policies at the beginning of March.

OMIS, which was established in 1997, provides insurance for the energy sector and manages £1.5m in gross written premium.

Following the deal the broker will be integrated into Bennett Christmas and Ethos stated that all members of staff will be retained.

Last August, Bennett Christmas chief executive officer Mark Bennett told Insurance Age that the business was interested in buying community brokers in the south with GWP of up to £5m.

The broker has previously bought Horsham-based Slade Edwards Insurance Brokers, Southwater Insurance Services in Sussex and Rayment Matthews and Johnson, as well as a book of business from Howden.

Tom Stripp, Bennett Christmas’ managing director, commented: “Adding this specialist sector to our portfolio is immensely exciting and provides us with a strong platform for driving future growth.

“The new Offshore & Marine team will provide specialist cover for businesses, people and equipment in sectors including the offshore industries, marine and subsea equipment, renewable energy, specialist recruitment and energy contractors.”

Ethos Broking M&A director, Vince Gardner, added: “This acquisition fits well with our model of providing quality insurance services to general but also niche markets.

“This was an opportunity for Bennett Christmas to expand their offering and I’m sure there will be more specialist acquisitions across Ethos Broking in the future.”

