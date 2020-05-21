Biba brands Mactavish claims "opportunistic" and "wholeheartedly disputes" them

Trade body says brokers are acting in their customers' best interests and are following FCA rules on remuneration.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has stated that it “wholeheartedly disputes” issues raised by Mactavish in a report on broker remuneration published today (21 May).

In the report, Mactavish claimed the broker remuneration model presents a “huge conflict of interest”, with brokers receiving as much as 80% of their remuneration from insurers while only 20% of their revenue is composed of fees from their clients.

In response, Biba stated: “Brokers are the agent of the client as well as the insurer and one of their fundamental roles under the Insurance Distribution Directive is to act in their customer’s best interests - which is exactly what they do.

“Remuneration by way of commission is actually beneficial for customers who are able, because the broker is paid in this way, to receive advice before having to commit to buying a particular insurance policy.”

Regulation

Biba added that brokers are also following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Senior Arrangements, Systems and Controls rules, which outline a number of requirements in managing conflicts of interest.

The trade body continued: “Conflicts of interests will always exist in any intermediated sector which is why the FCA requires and monitors that these are to be managed which they are.

“The FCA examined conflicts within a thematic review quite recently and taking their findings into consideration we wholeheartedly dispute the issues raised by Mactavish in their report.”

The dispute has reignited a debate around brokers’ commission disclosure which has been going on for years.

In 2016, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) called for greater transparency around broker remuneration, stating that the issue represents a future reputational challenge for the sector.

Last November, the FCA issued a warning to brokers, highlighting that remuneration – including commission, profit sharing, fees and other benefits – should be collected in accordance with the ‘customer’s best interests’ rule.

Covid-19

Mactavish further stated that the problem has been “brutally exposed” by the coronavirus crisis.

Biba replied: “Brokers have helped clients receive millions of pounds in claims payments since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and continue act for their clients to get fair claims settlements.”

According to Mactavish, the hardening market is also an issue. The report showed that much of a broker’s revenue is linked to the price of premiums.

Biba continued: “It would be against competition law to speak about potential premium increases but we draw attention to the fact that insurers have been giving payment holidays and providing refunds on some classes of insurance for example car insurance as claims costs and accident risks have reduced in line with fewer vehicle journeys.”

The trade body concluded: “Brokers are transparent on commissions and on request will gladly provide full details of earnings to clients.

“Given the highly regulated nature of the insurance sector, this report by Mactavish could be considered opportunistic and in light of their business model, designed to allow them to gain from these published opinions.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.