Brokers under fresh attack due to “huge conflict of interest” over commission

Report claims brokers receive up to 80% of their remuneration from insurers with Mactavish saying more businesses are “questioning the role their brokers play" as coronavirus crisis "brutally exposes" problems in the market.

Mactavish has called for a complete overhaul of how broker remuneration is communicated to clients after it published a report revealing that brokers receive as much as 80% of their remuneration from insurers.

According to the consultancy, this presents a “huge conflict of interest” as only 20% of broker revenue is composed of fees from their clients.

The report, Broker Conflicts, also showed that much of a broker’s revenue is directly linked to the price of premiums and Mactavish flagged that brokers are benefitting from rising insurance costs.

With prices currently being driven up by the coronavirus crisis, the consultancy stated that the hardening market was “making things worse”.

FCA data

Mactavish said in a statement: “Based on analysis of FCA data Mactavish estimates that potentially around one quarter of the 80% is legitimate commission leaving at least 60% of broker income in total being both premium linked and based on services to insurers rather than policyholders which is untenable as a market structure as the Covid-19 crisis has exposed.”

The insurance consultancy also accused brokers of increasingly using over-standardised policy terms, which are often pre-defined as part of a broker scheme where they work with a small group of preferred insurers on “mutually beneficial financial terms”.

It stated that this has resulted in an increased use of generic policies that do not meet the needs of the client.

It isn’t the first time the broker space has been raked over the coals over commission disclosure. In 2016 the Association of British Insurers called for greater remuneration transparency.

Coronavirus

According to the Mactavish team the issues has been thrown into sharp relief by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This long-standing problem has been brutally exposed by coronavirus, with blanket refusals by insurers to pay the business interruption claims that companies across the country were counting on,” Mactavish said.

In March, Mactavish called for urgent and radical reform of the UK commercial insurance sector, stating that a long-term focus on price over value of cover has led to “considerable erosion of insurance contract quality, growing opacity around broker fee structures and an increasing one-size-fits-all approach to complex risks”.

Bruce Hepburn, chief executive officer of Mactavish, noted that Covid-19 has exposed “huge mismatches” in expectations between policyholders and their insurers in terms of whether claims should be settled.

He continued: “It is only right that the role played by brokers in negotiating between insurers and their customers is reviewed, which is why we have published our report today.

“It asks hard questions about the role of the broker, how they earn their money and who pays them the most and reveals some shocking conflicts of interest that urgently need to be addressed by policyholders in terms of the way they manage their broker.”

Litigation

Hepburn flagged that more companies are “questioning the role their brokers play in securing their cover”, and warned that intermediaries are facing litigation from clients.

A number of insurers are currently under fire from consumer action groups looking at taking court action after their providers refused to pay out coronavirus-related claims.

The Hospitality Insurance Group Action revealed yesterday (20 May) that its group litigation will be focused on Aviva and QBE.

In addition, the Hiscox Action Group, which represents more than 400 SMEs with up to £40m in claims between them is set to launch an arbitration claim against Hiscox.

Other insurers in the firing line include Allianz, RSA, Axa and Zurich.

Hepburn predicted that the current crisis will “supercharge” insurance rate increases as well as cover reductions.

Hard market

He added: “Policyholders appoint insurance brokers to represent their interests, but few understand that in a hard market their broker earns more money as premiums rise, presenting an obvious conflict of interest.

“Brokers also receive substantial premium linked revenue from services provided to insurers creating a second potential incentive to put the interests of insurers above those of clients.”

Mactavish has called for an overhaul of how broker remuneration is presented and communicated to clients to make it clear whether there are any conflicts of interest.

It also advised businesses to stop using a single broker for all of their insurance needs, adding that they should have multiple brokers bid for their business.

Learning

Hepburn commented: “The insurance sector is talking a lot about learning from the current crisis, and if they are serious about this they will address the scandalous broker remuneration set-up and the huge conflicts of interest it brings and agree a new way of explaining to clients how they are paid.

“This will provide those buying insurance with the level of control and power they should have over the purchasing process.”

He concluded: “However, clients should not hold their breath for this to happen quickly and should take steps now to increase the chances of getting the best cover possible at a fair and competitive price, and to do this they should start using multiple brokers instead of one, and introduce a greater level of competition over who wins their business.”

Last November, the FCA warned brokers that remuneration should be collected in accordance with the ‘customer’s best interests’ rule.

