Biba extends travel scheme with AllClear

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has renewed its member scheme for non-standard medical travel insurance with AllClear.

The scheme was first launched in 2011 and provides specialist cover for customers who find obtaining travel insurance more challenging because of pre-existing medical conditions or age.

Biba stated that it has worked closely with AllClear on the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) review of travel insurance signposting for consumers with medical conditions.

The trade body added that its members can continue to help vulnerable customers access travel insurance via the scheme.

Graeme Trudgill, Biba executive director, said: “We are proud of our medical travel scheme and the benefits that it gives customers and members.

“AllClear has proved to be a strong long-standing scheme provider that has not only provided an excellent scheme to our members but has put in a lot of effort to help improve signposting and access to insurance for people with medical conditions.”

Chris Rolland, CEO of AllClear Insurance, added: “Our relationship with Biba goes from strength to strength and we have valued their support and help throughout the time of the FCA’s review of signposting for vulnerable customers.

“It is an unprecedented time for everyone, particularly for those of us involved in travel but we are confident that working alongside Biba we will continue to provide products and extensive coverage that will resonate well with Biba’s members and their customers alike.”

Biba has previously detailed that the scheme allows members to provide travel insurance to people on existing hospital waiting lists and those still undergoing medical treatment, including chemotherapy.

