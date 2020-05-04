Alex Alway leaves Bravo Group

The former Jelf boss had been chairman of both Broker Network and Compass since April 2018.

Bravo Group has confirmed that ex Jelf boss Alex Alway left the business on 30 April.

Alway became chairman of both Broker Network and Compass Broker Holdings in April 2018, after Compass was bought by Bravo owners HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners.

He first joined Compass as executive chairman in January 2017. He was previously chief executive officer of Jelf for 15 years.

Alway told Insurance Age: “I’ve enjoyed my time with Bravo, I’d been there since I joined with Compass. Things just came to a natural end and we mutually agreed.”

He declined to comment on what he was going to do next, but noted that it was “unlikely” that he was leaving the insurance industry.

Expertise

A spokesperson for Bravo Group said: “As Bravo Group continues to evolve, and as part of a collaborative discussion, Alex Alway retired from his position as chairman to the Bravo Group on 30 April.

“Alex has held the position of chairman since the Group bought Compass Broker Holdings back in 2018 and has provided a wealth of expertise and insight to the Group as it has continued to grow and expand.”

The spokesperson told Insurance Age that the business has not yet hired a replacement for Alway.

