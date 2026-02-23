Duo step up in Teddington as new Coversure branch owners

Senior brokers and longstanding members of the team, Mel Franke and Ciara Curran, have bought the Coversure Teddington book of business from the current, and retiring, franchisee Philip Macdonald.

The two women have made the move to ownership after nine and seven years respectively at the broker.

Coversure Teddington, which was established in 1978, specialises in providing insurance and advice to local businesses, tradespeople, shop owners and landlords.

According to the franchise, Franke and Curran have been “integral to the success” of the Teddington operation over the last few years.

Continuity

Jordan Maskell, network director at Coversure, commented: “Supporting internal transitions such