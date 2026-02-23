MGA launches commercial HGV motor breakdown policy

Add-on insurance specialist Alps has launched a commercial HGV motor breakdown policy designed to provide nationwide rapid roadside and base assistance to HGV vehicles above 7.5 tonnes.

Delivered in partnership with Call Assist, a Which? ‘trusted trader’ for roadside recovery, and underwritten by Collinson Insurance, the MGA’s product offers two levels of protection: Local Cover and Base Assist, and UK Nationwide and Base Assist.

Policies start from £305, giving purchasers 24/7/365 access to a dedicated recovery operator and cover including:

180 minutes of roadside and base assistanceRecovery for the vehicle, passengers, and any attached caravans/trailers within a 20-mile