Christian Wakeford MP wants high street brokers to thrive

The former insurance broker chats to Insurance Age about his first few months in Parliament, what he learned from working in the insurance sector and how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Insurance broker turned Conservative MP, Christian Wakeford, has stated that his time in the insurance industry gave him “experience of the real world” and the communication skills needed to speak to businesses.

“We keep hearing how people don’t want career politicians straight out of uni and working for MPs so having some world experience has been good,” he told Insurance Age.

Wakeford, who first started working in the insurance sector in 2008, was elected MP for Bury South in December 2019.

Surreal

He detailed that his first week in Parliament had been “incredibly surreal” and added that the last few months had been a “massively steep learning curve”.

“The Queen’s speech turned it back to an eleven on the surreal meter,” he continued.

“I was four people behind the speaker in the House of Lords, seeing the Queen speak and I’m there thinking ‘how the hell did a working class lad from East Lancashire get to be here?’.”

Wakeford now has a team of four in place, helping him to deal with all of the “hundreds upon hundreds” of emails he receives on a daily basis.

He added that every day is different, with a lot of his time spent in meetings and preparing speeches.

APPG

Wakeford has now joined the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Insurance and Financial Services where he started working with Craig Tracey, MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, who also previously worked in the broking sector.

He commented: “I still know a few people in the industry. Certainly joining the likes of the APPG for insurance and getting involved in a few things with Craig’s office around Biba and the ABI, it’s good to see a few familiar faces at these receptions.”

According to Wakeford, working as a broker has taught him to listen to the concerns of his local constituents and businesses, who are now dealing with the impact of the coronavirus.

“Insurance is about listening, it’s not about going in and telling someone what they should buy, it’s hearing what their requirements are and finding a solution to fit them,” he continued.

He explained that his first role in insurance was on the claims side. In 2009, he was made redundant, but in 2016 he re-entered the industry at a local brokerage in East Lancashire.

Noting that many consumers buy insurance through aggregators focused solely on price, he stated: “We need to support our local brokerages and for the brokers to survive we need the high street to thrive.

“One of the things I’m extremely passionate about in my constituency is doing what I can to regenerate the high street so that businesses, whether that’s shops or brokers, can actually set up and become successful.”

Coronavirus

While much of his focus is now on the impact of the coronavirus, he explained that he had not had many queries from his constituents about business interruption insurance.

The insurance industry has faced a customer backlash after it was confirmed that most commercial policies do not cover for business interruption caused by pandemic.

“I haven’t had many queries about business interruption insurance, but the benefit I have with having sold BI policies is that I can actually explain why they were or why they weren’t covered,” the MP continued.

He urged the insurance sector to be sympathetic and understanding during the crisis, and to make sure products that are being sold are fit for purpose.

Wakeford concluded: “That puts a greater onus back on brokers when it gets to the time of renewal to make sure they’re offering the best product that will cover every single eventuality.

“If that means trying to add extras like pandemic insurance and making sure that everything is fit for the client then that’s what brokers need to do.”

