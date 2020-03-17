In Person: Stuart Reid

Reid chats to Insurance Age about his return to the market, being approached by private equity houses and why there are lots of opportunities for smaller brokers in the current market.

Stuart Reid has confirmed that he is set to take on three or four new roles, with at least two more announcements to come in the next few weeks.

In an exclusive interview with Insurance Age, the former Bluefin and Gallagher boss stated that he had turned down offers from some “very big businesses” in favour of working for smaller and newer companies in the sector.

“It’s the smaller businesses on the edge of greatness that are the most exciting,” he stated.

However, he explained that he is not interested in taking on too many jobs, adding: “I’m a lucky lad and I don’t have to work full-time. If you take on seven or eight roles you are working full-time. Three or four would suit me very much.”

Insurance Age revealed earlier today that Reid had been appointed as chairman at sharing economy insurance specialist Pikl.

He explained that he had known Pikl founder and CEO Louise Birritteri, former head of pricing at Gallagher, for a long time.

Louise Birritteri

“She’s an extremely impressive lady,” Reid remarked, noting that he had seen Birritteri at the Biba conference a few years ago and they had discussed the possibility of him getting involved in a new business she was setting up.

Since then, Reid has been working on and off as an adviser for Pikl, which launched under the name Broker Inlet in 2017 and focuses on providing add-on insurance products for the sharing economy.

According to Reid, one of the things that attracted him to the start-up was that it had “identified something that needs attention” in providing cover for people who rent their houses out on Airbnb.

“But outside of that what has really surprised me about Pikl and specifically Louise, is the support she has got,” he added.

Last November, Pikl partnered with Hiscox and in May 2019 Direct Line founder Peter Wood became an investor in the business.

Reid noted that he was initially brought on board for his contacts in the market.

“I’d like to think that remains the case, but goodness me does she have some contacts herself,” he added.

Having worked in the market for 30 years, there are people that I know, there are things that I’ve seen… I’ve worked in businesses right from having myself and one other person all the way up to Gallagher and Axa

He further stated that as chairman of the board he will ensure the firm’s strategy is carried out and be “supportive and a challenge” for Birritteri.

“In addition, having worked in the market for 30 years, there are people that I know, there are things that I’ve seen,” he added.

“I’ve worked in businesses right from having myself and one other person all the way up to Gallagher and Axa.

“Hopefully I can see what pitfalls there might be in their growth. With these small businesses raising finance is always an issue. I’d like to think I’ll be able to help in many and various ways.”

FCA and private equity

While Reid declines to reveal which other roles he has taken on, he insisted that they are complementary of each other and will allow him to use different skillsets.

His most recent job before leaving the sector in October 2016 was as UK retail chief executive officer at Gallagher.

Reid left after only a year in the post because he could not get approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Insurance Age revealed that he had been exonerated by the regulator in March 2017.

Asked how the experience had made him feel, Reid commented: “I’m keen not to talk about regulatory matters, but what I would say is that it was disappointing that Bluefin came up short in dealing with a conflict of interest.

“No one was more surprised than me. Especially when we had both our own regulatory supervision and Axa’s regulatory supervision. But we’ve all learned and it’s in the past. We need to move on.”

Reid further explained that the new roles he has taken on, including the one at Pikl, have already been approved by the FCA where necessary.

Most of the private equity houses want a certain size deal to start off with, known as the platform deal. There weren’t many of those around to be fair… So I kissed a few frogs, but nothing really came of that although it was good fun and I learned a lot

Rumours of the former CEOs return to insurance have been bubbling in the market for years.

But the decision to take on chairmanships and non-executive roles was not always obvious. After his departure and gardening leave from Gallagher Reid was approached by a number of private equity houses looking to do a buy-and-build.

“I looked at a business called Clear, which I thought would have been a lovely deal,” he recalled.

“It’s a great business and it has a huge amount of potential. But I think I did such a good job at persuading them that PE was the right way to go that they went direct!

“It was rather irritating, but there were a lot of people who were looking at Clear.”

The Clear Group, led by CEO Howard Lickens, secured a refinancing deal with ECI Partners in July 2018.

All in all, Reid was approached by eight different PE backers, but he explained that the reason why it did not work out was that so many brokers of the appropriate size had already been bought.

“Most of the private equity houses want a certain size deal to start off with, known as the platform deal. There weren’t many of those around to be fair.

“So I kissed a few frogs, but nothing really came of that although it was good fun and I learned a lot.”

Gallagher and opportunities

Reid began his broking career at Bishop Skinner before setting up Stuart Alexander in 1993.

“We started from scratch,” he noted. “We borrowed £1,000 off our mums, myself and my business partner, and we found out the other day that we hadn’t actually paid that back yet.”

In 2005 he became managing director after buying out his partner. The company later sold to Axa in 2007 and he was appointed CEO of the Bluefin Insurance Group in January 2008. He left Bluefin to join Gallagher in April 2015.

Even though it was cut short, Reid looks back fondly at his time at Gallagher.

“They were very supportive of me personally, but more importantly a fantastic business,” he argued.

“They’re a business of significant size that still runs as a family business, but they’re an exception. Most businesses of Gallagher’s size struggle and I know that because I sold my business to a business that grew and grew.”

We started from scratch. We borrowed £1,000 off our mums, myself and my business partner, and we found out the other day that we hadn’t actually paid that back yet

According to Reid, many larger brokers struggle with providing the service that customers want.

“Most small businesses complain that they don’t have the buying power and they don’t have the same leverage with the insurers.

“What sometimes they fail to realise is that being smaller they’re able to give a service that some of these big companies are simply unable to do.”

He added that with the level of consolidation going on in the market, many of the bigger companies have their attention elsewhere, which is a huge opportunity for smaller brokers.

“One of the biggest challenges I had at Bluefin and Gallagher was that sometimes I found that when I went out to some of the regional offices the staff was looking dewy eyed out the window at a small independent broker,” he continued.

In Reid’s view, one challenge for the larger firms is to prove that the benefits of a big broker outweigh the benefits of a small broker.

“For some of the big brokers at the moment, going through the challenges that they’re going through, that’s pretty tough,” he noted.

Asked what his own challenges will be when returning to the industry, he explained that he will need to get up to speed with regulatory changes as well as the changes in the market and the broking landscape.

Reid concluded: “It’s been a while, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the time I’ve spent not working.

“I’m absolutely excited to come back. It’s amazing how much the world has moved on since I left.”