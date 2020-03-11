Aon/WTW: Independent broker values set to rise following deal

Deal creates UK broker “unicorns” as Marsh moves to number two on the global broking table.

The $30bn (£22.9bn) deal which sees Aon buying Willis Towers Watson (WTW) could lead to an explosion in the value of independent private equity-backed brokers in the UK according to experts.

It was confirmed on 9 March that Aon is set to buy WTW to create an $80bn organisation.

The transaction, which if it goes through would make Aon the largest broker in the world, leaves Marsh in second place.

Looking at the global landscape, in order to re-take the crown Marsh, which already has a regional play in Marsh Commercial (formerly Jelf), would likely be looking for deals with businesses with more than $4bn in revenue, which is significantly higher than the majority of UK regional consolidators.

A senior industry source explained: “To move the needle Marsh can either buy Gallagher [which is number three] or they have to go in to the private equity market.”

“In the past five years the private equity businesses have always been safe from the publicly traded businesses.”

Value

This creates an opportunity for independent firms to grow and develop and also ups their value as future targets.

The source added: “I think what will happen is for Marsh to grow they have no choice other than to look to Gallagher or the private equity space.”

This that this leaves only a few organisations operating in the UK that fit the bill including, potentially Hyperion, Gallagher and Ardonagh.

Unicorn

The move could add “unicorn value” to the organisations listed as there is a scarcity of targets of this size and scale.

Indeed, he predicted that this space could see the likes of the regional consolidators such as PIB, GRP and Aston Lark, which are currently too small of a target for the big public firms, grow further.

“These businesses have an open field now. If they continue their growth there will be six or seven really scalable private equity businesses.”

He continued: “It is a positive story for the private broker landscape in the UK.

“There is more space for private equity to flex its muscles.”

The deal would also mean that insurance companies will want to see private firms doing well and they want to encourage a competitive landscape.

Targets

Meanwhile, Nick Houghton, MD at JM Glendinning, believed that Marsh and Aon could see the consolidators themselves as targets in a few years.

“There aren’t countless number of global brokers out there. Over the next three to five years, if Marsh and Aon want to continue to grow and add income, will they start to take a pop at the consolidators when the private equity backers are looking to sell in four or five years’ time?” he questioned.

Other brokers were also positive about the deal, with Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc stating that it makes “a huge amount of sense”, especially after Marsh swooped in to buy JLT last year.

He told Insurance Age: “It was inevitable that Aon was going to do something bold.

“I can see it being a really good deal for both businesses, but it probably will mean quite a bit of cost cutting and some interesting things happening when they actually bring the two businesses together.”

It is believed the market became certain that the oft-rumoured deal was back in play when WTW put broker Miller up for sale at the end of last month. Last year interest was revealed following the publication of a regulatory filing but Aon quickly poured water on the idea.

Integration

Blanc further noted that WTW’s specialist expertise combined with Aon’s corporate distribution could become “an incredible proposition to the market” if they got the integration right.

“There’s just a massive execution risk around it all, that’s probably their biggest challenge,” he added.

After the deal was announced, Mazars’ director Simon Fitzsimmons flagged that the Competition and Markets Authority was “likely to deliberate on the transaction before giving its blessing”.

However, it is yet unclear which areas of the business, if any, would be at risk of being sold off.

Houghton further stated that there is no part of the business that would be an obvious candidate to be disposed of.

He added: “Willis made a move on SME by selling off their book a few years ago and they’ve been very committed to the corporate side which fits neatly with Aon.

“There would have been more of a question of what’s going to happen to it if Willis had more SME business.”

People

Houghton further added that the deal was “great news” and added that it will potentially “unsettle great people for us to have a conversation with”.

Naturally, as Aon is looking to create synergies and save money, there will be some losers with redundancies predicted.

Another unnamed industry expert, who has previously worked at WTW, stated that WTW employees might struggle to find somewhere else to go if they wanted to leave the business.

They added: “If you look at JLT and Marsh a lot of the JLT people left [after the deal] because they had ownership of books of business or skillsets and they didn’t want to be in a big industrial sized broker.

“But at Willis none of the people really have much ownership over business and they’re already in a smaller version industrial sized business. Willis is much less nimble.”

But he predicted that the transaction would undoubtedly lead to redundancies and efficiencies.

“People are the expensive asset in the insurance broking sector and they will have too many,” the source continued.

Separately, the first senior industry source remarked that the deal did not appear to be good for anybody.

WTW is being paid in shares and the share price for Aon plummeted following the announcement. The move also reduces client choice and means Aon is looking to cut around $1bn of expense. Markets reacted to the news and Aon’s share price plummeted following the deal announcement.

