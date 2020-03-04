Saffron buys Romford-based C&M Insurance

Deal is the broker's seventh since it was bought by Ethos Broking in 2018.

Saffron Insurance has purchased Romford-based independent broker and Broker Network member C&M Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is Saffron’s seventh since Ethos Broking took a majority stake in the broker in 2018.

C&M was established in 1996 and is owned and run by Sunil Shah. It has seven employees and Saffron stated that all staff will remain with the business.

The broker manages gross written premiums of £1.6m in commercial lines.

Deals

Last December, Saffron bought Cambridgeshire-based Stuart & Co. It has also purchased Sharer Chapman, Continuum, Grove Insurance, Farmer Insurance and Bridge Insurance.

In September 2019, Steve Seekings took over the role of managing director of the broker, replacing David Beswick who announced his intention to step down last July.

Saffron has previously stated that it is looking to create a hub in Romford.

Commenting on the purchase, Seekings said: “This is a fantastic start to the year for us and we’re excited to begin 2020 as we mean to go on.

“C&M Insurance is a great business and complements our existing commercial offering perfectly. I’m looking forward to welcoming Sunil and the C&M team to Saffron.”

Broker Network Partners rebranded as Ethos Broking in March last year in order to separate out its networks business and M&A activity.

