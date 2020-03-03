GRP hub Greens makes first deal of 2020

Broker buys Hastings-based SME and personal lines specialist Manor Insurance Services as it reveals it has more deals in the pipeline.

Green Insurance Group, the South Eastern hub broker for Global Risk Partners (GRP), has bought Manor Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Manor was founded in 1990 and is a retail broker based in Hastings, East Sussex.

According to Greens, the business offers SME and personal lines products including home, motor, charity, business and travel.

Owner Ian Mantel and his staff will stay with the business and transfer into Greens’ regional central office in Bexhill shortly after completion.

The deal is Greens’ first in 2020 and follows its purchases of Millards in East Kent and Clifton Morley and Reid Briggs in Welling, Kent, last year.

GRP took a majority stake in Bexhill-based Greens in June 2017 and since then the business has completed seven deals.

Appetite

Duncan Coleman, chief executive officer of Greens, said: “Manor is the latest in a number of targets we have identified and now completed for the South Eastern region, and our appetite for more acquisitions is as strong as ever.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director, said: “Duncan is hugely ambitious for Greens to become a major player in the South East of the UK, and he has our full support and backing to continue driving growth organically and by further strategic acquisitions.

“Greens is the embodiment of our successful hub and spoke strategy and I am confident that, thanks to a strong pipeline, more deals will be announced.”

Greens specialises in property and SME and has six offices in the South.

