End of Year Review 2025: Liiba’s Chris Croft

Chris Croft, the CEO of the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association, describes the UK government’s financial services strategy as “depressingly insurer focused” and imagines an AI persona with a 1986 style perm in honour of footballer Charlie Nicholas.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

The publication of our report – Innovation Imperative: why brokers matter more than ever. For all my time in my current role it has been clear that governments and regulators around the world do not understand the role specialty brokers play in driving economic growth. It leads to poor public policy and supervisory outcomes.

And it means that the insurance industry is impeded in its attempts to solve the key challenges facing society