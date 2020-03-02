FUW Insurance Services hires ex-MP as managing director

Guto Bebb to join the Welsh farming specialist broker in April.

FUW Insurance Services has appointed Guto Bebb as its new managing director, starting on 6 April.

Bebb is the ex-MP for Aberconwy and was previously an Under Secretary of State for Wales and the Minister for Defence Procurement.

According to FUWIS, Bebb was a business consultant and company director before starting his political career.

FUWIS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) and is headquartered in Aberystwyth.

Roger Van Praet has been interim MD of the broker since July 2018 when the previous MD went on sickness absence and subsequently left.

Growth

Tom Jones, chair of FUWIS, commented: “It’s a great pleasure to have Guto on board. FUWIS is a growing company which provides key services to the agriculture sector in Wales.

“With Guto at its head, I’m confident that we will see that growth continuing.”

He continued: “We pride ourselves on providing a high-quality service that is also close to our customers in their varied communities across Wales.

“We have found a new head who understands this basic relationship and will know how to build on that existing firm foundation.”

Community

Glyn Roberts, president of the FUW, added: “FUWIS’s services are a key component of the services that we as a Union offer to not only our members but to the rural community in its entirety.

“I know that Guto understands the agriculture sector in Wales and will know how to shape future services to meet their needs. I look forward greatly to working with him.”

Bebb concluded: “It’s good to be back amidst the business hubbub of Wales.

“This is a new exciting challenge which I look forward to embracing enthusiastically.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.