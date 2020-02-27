Lloyd's outlines priorities for 2020

CEO John Neal says the corporation has raised £300m in debt to fund Future at Lloyd's programme as he admits Lloyd’s is “bound to go down some blind alleys” as it seeks to transform.

Lloyd’s has released an update to its Blueprint One, detailing its 2020 priorities as part of its Future at Lloyd’s strategy.

The corporation stated that it has raised £300m in debt to finance the programme, with chief executive officer John Neal adding: “Including our reserves this means we’re sat on cash of £400m to be able to finance what we need.”

During the transition period, Lloyd’s stated it had also set up the governance structure and established the delivery teams.

The first phase of Blueprint One will begin in March and Neal admitted that Lloyd’s is “bound to go down some blind alleys that don’t work” as it seeks to transform the insurance market.

“The intent is to try to identify that quickly and start again. We’re quite happy, within a managed environment, to run a number of concepts simultaneously,” he continued.

Technology

According to the CEO, Lloyd’s has had 200 technology companies get in touch to say they can help solve the market’s problems.

He added: “Needless to say none of them can. That’s from the biggest names you’d recognise to InsurTechs. We’ve catalogued them to work out where they can help us.”

Lloyd’s further confirmed it had taken a 40% stake in the London Market’s electronic placing platform (PPL), which will form part of its new complex risk platform.

The corporation noted that its first risk exchange pilot will be trialled in 2020, connecting broker and insurer e-trading portals.

According to Lloyd’s, its priorities for this year include investment in and development of next generation PPL, a digital solution for coverholder business as part of its risk exchange.

It will also prioritise three foundational initiatives in 2020 that will create the infrastructure and lay the groundwork for the Future at Lloyd’s ecosystem.

Transition

Lloyd’s chief operating officer and executive sponsor of the Future at Lloyd’s, Jennifer Rigby, said: “During transition we have been incredibly busy setting up the programme of activities, mobilising workstreams and securing the finances to deliver on our vision.

“I am delighted to reaffirm our commitment to building on the investments already made by the market, together with maintaining the ambition we set out with to create the world’s most advanced insurance marketplace.”

Neal added: “We are now ready to start building the Future at Lloyd’s, having achieved three major objectives - securing finance, setting the governance structure and detailing the plan for the next 12 months and beyond.

“I am excited about the opportunities the Future at Lloyd’s offers to our market, and grateful for its support as we move the ideas from strategy into reality.”

Investment

Bronek Masojada, PPL board chair, CEO of Hiscox, and member of the Future at Lloyd’s Global Advisory Committee, added: “The investment by Lloyd’s is a tangible demonstration of their commitment to building on the success that PPL has achieved so far.

“With over 70% of risks now being bound electronically we clearly have critical mass and this investment will be used to enhance and industrialise the platform we have today as well as building the next generation of PPL.”

