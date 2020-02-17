Bennetts deal to cost Ardonagh £26m
Motorcycle broker will join Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton as part of Atlanta.
Saga is set to sell Bennetts to Ardonagh Group for an enterprise value of £26m, according to a statement on the London Stock Exchange.
Insurance Age was today (17 February) first to report that Atlanta Investment Holdings C, a subsidiary of Ardonagh, had signed on to buy the motorcycle insurance specialist.
Bennetts will join Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton as part of Ardonagh’s Retail platform, Atlanta, which is led by Ian Donaldson.
Saga Services bought Bennetts in 2015 for £26.26m. The broker was founded in 1930 and has 200 staff across offices in Peterborough and Coventry.
Outcome
Euan Sutherland, group chief executive officer of Saga, said: “As Saga seeks to focus on our core branded business, I am pleased to announce we have agreed the sale of Bennetts.
“This is a good outcome for Saga shareholders and Bennetts customers who will find a good home in The Ardonagh Group.”
Ian Donaldson, CEO of Atlanta, added: “More than just an insurance provider, Bennetts holds a distinct place within the biking world thanks to its approach to social channels, with Bike Social providing a hub of expert resources and advice for riders of all persuasions across the UK.
“It’s this client-centric focus which makes it a brand we’ve admired for some time and one that’s set to complement our business lines beautifully. We look forward to the collaboration opportunities ahead.”
Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval. Saga stated that it was advised by Fenchurch Advisory Partners in connection with the transaction.
